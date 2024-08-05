Monday, August 05, 2024

I'm Still Trying to Decide ...

... whether to stick with Linux Mint (which I installed last week), go back to Lubuntu, or give something else a try.

The Linux Mint experience hasn't been terrible for the most part. Can't say I like the software/package manager very much, but I don't use it that often.

If I do make a change, I won't make it today, because I don't want the power to go out in the middle of an install, etc. We aren't getting the brunt of Debby -- it made landfall maybe 60 miles west of my house as the crow flies, so we're just seeing heavy rain on and off with 20-25mph wind -- but we've had a few very short power outages and a longer one is always possible.
