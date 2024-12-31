Tuesday, December 31, 2024

NFL Week 17 Results

My Week 17 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Chicago Bears
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat New England Patriots
  • Denver Broncos beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New York Giants
  • New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
  • New Orleans Saints beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Miami Dolphins beat Cleveland Browns
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
  • Washington Commanders beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Detroit Lions beat San Francisco  49ers
Eleven right, five wrong -- same as last week. For the season, I am at 171 right, 85 wrong, and  in the 87.8th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.

Now that the Chiefs have clinched AFC top seed -- which means they get a first-round bye and home field advantage in the playoffs -- the final week of the season is pretty much anti-climax for me. I'll make my picks for Week 18, of course, but now my head is entirely into the post-season and the Chiefs' hopes for a Super Bowl "threepeat."
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)