NFL Week 17 Results

- Kansas City Chiefs beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks beat Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers beat New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts beat New York Giants
- New York Jets beat Buffalo Bills*
- New Orleans Saints beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans
- Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Miami Dolphins beat Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders beat Atlanta Falcons
- Detroit Lions beat San Francisco 49ers
Eleven right, five wrong -- same as last week. For the season, I am at 171 right, 85 wrong, and in the 87.8th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
Now that the Chiefs have clinched AFC top seed -- which means they get a first-round bye and home field advantage in the playoffs -- the final week of the season is pretty much anti-climax for me. I'll make my picks for Week 18, of course, but now my head is entirely into the post-season and the Chiefs' hopes for a Super Bowl "threepeat."
No comments:
Post a Comment