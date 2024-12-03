I Should Probably Have Kept That Domain

During my desultory run for the party's 2012 presidential nomination -- I left electoral politics for a few years entirely after a few campaign things, such as a hospitality suite at the Missouri LP's state convention -- I decided to put that domain to use and started making appointments to my own shadow cabinet.
I thought that was a good idea then, and think it's a good idea now, but I eventually let the domain go. I wasn't involved in that kind of politics, the LNC didn't have the good sense to take the donated domain and do something useful with it, and I didn't feel like continuing to pay annual registration fees.
Someone else owns it now, according to whois.
And Democrats are talking about the need for a shadow cabinet (see, for example, here), as should be the norm for all political parties but for some reason never has been in the US.
If I'd had the foresight to hold on to that domain, it might have been sellable for far more than I'd have had in it at this point.
Then again, I suppose the parties should probably host their shadow cabinets at, and as part of, their party web sites.
