IMO, 70 degrees Faherenheit is the Perfect Motorcycling Temperature

But today, I ran out on a quick errand just as it turned 70 degrees. No need for multiple heavy layers. I left the cool Fonzie jacket/jeans at home and just wore a windbreaker over a t-shirt (and elbow pads) up top with light pants (and knee pads) below. All nicely coordinated in black and a goldish yellow to match the bike, of course. Made me wish I had time and reason to ride 60 miles instead of six.
If it's hotter than 80, even the minimally safety-conscious gear will be a little hot. If it's cooler than 60, even the minimally warm gear will be a little constraining. At 70, it's like the porridge Goldilocks preferred.
