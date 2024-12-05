Thursday, December 05, 2024

IMO, 70 degrees Faherenheit is the Perfect Motorcycling Temperature

I had to go out a few nights ago when the temperature was in the low 40s, and didn't take time to really bundle up well (Tamara's car was on the fritz; turned out to be the serpentine belt shredding itself, and the cause of that was the tensioner going bad).  Miserable. I probably should have taken the extra five minutes to dress really warmly.

But today, I ran out on a quick errand just as it turned 70 degrees. No need for multiple heavy layers. I left the cool Fonzie jacket/jeans at home and just wore a windbreaker over a t-shirt (and elbow pads) up top  with light pants (and knee pads) below. All nicely coordinated in black and a goldish yellow to match the bike, of course. Made me wish I had time and reason to ride 60 miles instead of six.

If it's hotter than 80, even the minimally safety-conscious gear will be a little hot. If it's cooler than 60, even the minimally warm gear will be a little constraining. At 70, it's like the porridge Goldilocks preferred.
