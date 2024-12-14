Saturday, December 14, 2024

This Is Post #697 For The Year

The previous record was 692, last year. The year before that, 566.

And before THAT, the biggest year was 2005, with 497 posts.

Wordle has a lot to do with that, of course.

But I think 650+ (my goal for the year, and now also for next year) is a good place to be.
