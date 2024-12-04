NFL Week 13 Results

My Week 13 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
- Miami Dolphins beat Green Bay Packers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings beat Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens beat Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills beat San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns
Twelve right, four wrong. Not bad! Three of the four I got wrong were all three of my "upset" picks. For the season, I am at 131 right, 64 wrong, and in the 92.4th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
