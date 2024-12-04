Wednesday, December 04, 2024

NFL Week 13 Results

My Week 13 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants
  • Miami Dolphins beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots
  • Seattle Seahawks beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Tennessee Titans
  • Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Philadelphia Eagles
  • Buffalo Bills beat San Francisco 49ers
  • Denver Broncos beat Cleveland Browns
Twelve right, four wrong. Not bad! Three of the four I got wrong were all three of my "upset" picks. For the season, I am at 131 right, 64 wrong, and  in the 92.4th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
