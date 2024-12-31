Well, That Wraps It Up For 2024

My post goal for this year was 650, and I'm pretty sure 725 is greater than 650, so there's that. And 725 is the most posts for any year since I started this thing up 20 years ago.
My post goal for next year is also 650.
Why isn't it going up? Well, once again I considered taking it down a notch or three.
I might get tired of doing the daily Wordle hint (that's 365 posts a year right there, minus the day or two a year when I miss because I'm traveling or whatever).
I might decide not to do weekly NFL picks next year -- two posts a week for an 18-week season, plus post-season posts and little side notes is another 50 or so.
That's more than 400 posts that I might not do, and that would have to be replaced with something if I stopped, to keep the current pace. And unlike this year, next year won't be a presidential or even congressional election year, taking a little bit of wind out of the ol' political blogging sails.
So even 650 is more "aspirational" than "sure thing."
Let me know in comments what kind of content you'd like to see here in 2025. And have a Happy New Year!
No comments:
Post a Comment