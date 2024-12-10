Tuesday, December 10, 2024

NFL Week 14 Results

    My Week 14 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

    • Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
    • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans*
    • Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
    • Atlanta Falcons beat Minnesota Vikings*
    • New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
    • Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers
    • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Las Vegas Raiders
    • Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
    • Buffalo Bills beat Los Angeles Rams
    • San Francisco 49ers beat Chicago Bears
    • Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
    • Dallas Cowboys beat Cincinnati Bengals*
    Nine right, four wrong. For the season, I am at 140 right, 68 wrong, and  in the 91.6th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
