NFL Week 14 Results

My Week 14 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans*
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat Minnesota Vikings*
- New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills beat Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers beat Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Cincinnati Bengals*
Nine right, four wrong. For the season, I am at 140 right, 68 wrong, and in the 91.6th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
