- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders beat New Orleans Saints
- Baltimore Ravens beat New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets*
- Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans*
- Denver Broncos beat Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions beat Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Arizona Cardinals beat New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Green Bay Packers*
- Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons beat Las Vegas Raiders
Thursday, December 12, 2024
NFL Week 15 Picks
NFL Week 15 starts this evening with the Los Angeles Rams playing the San Francisco 49ers. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
