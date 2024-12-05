- Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans*
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons beat Minnesota Vikings*
- New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Carolina Panthers
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals beat Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills beat Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers beat Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Cincinnati Bengals*
Thursday, December 05, 2024
NFL Week 14 Picks
NFL Week 14 starts this evening with the Detroit Lions playing the Green Bay Packers. Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:14 AM
Labels: NFL
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment