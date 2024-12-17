Tuesday, December 17, 2024

NFL Week 15 Results

My Week 15 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
  • Washington Commanders beat New Orleans Saints
  • Baltimore Ravens beat New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets*
  • Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans*
  • Denver Broncos beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Detroit Lions beat Buffalo Bills
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Arizona Cardinals beat New England Patriots
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Las Vegas Raiders
Nine right, seven wrong -- not one of my better weeks. For the season, I am at 149 right, 75 wrong, and  in the 87.8th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
