NFL Week 15 Results

My Week 15 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders beat New Orleans Saints
- Baltimore Ravens beat New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets*
- Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans*
- Denver Broncos beat Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions beat Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Arizona Cardinals beat New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Green Bay Packers*
- Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons beat Las Vegas Raiders
Nine right, seven wrong -- not one of my better weeks. For the season, I am at 149 right, 75 wrong, and in the 87.8th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
