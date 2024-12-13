OK, So Here's A Trump Policy Proposal I Support Wholeheartedly!

President-elect Donald Trump said Friday the Republican Party would try to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, calling it "inconvenient" and "costly."
He seems to be unclear on whether he actually wants to eliminate DST or make it the year-long standard. I personally prefer the latter, but I'd be fine with either. Changing the clocks twice a year is annoying, it serves no real purpose, and it kills people.
Hopefully he'll be able to get a bill on his desk doing away with government recognition of the practice.
No comments:
Post a Comment