I Enjoyed Going To A Movie, But Not Because I Enjoyed The Movie

But not because the movie was good. Other than a few fun references and a "breaking the fourth wall" bit by Jim Carrey, I found little to like about it. Less, even, than I found to like about the first two movies.
Maybe it's just because I'm old.
Maybe it's because I don't find the world/mythos aspect very interesting (I usually don't, when it comes to adaptations from video games).
It felt like a super-majority of people watching it in the same theater, and at the same time, as me (including my group) were pretty into it, so I'm willing to believe it was just me, not the movie, that was the non-working part of the me/movie pairing.
I'm fine with sitting in a big dark room full of strangers with my family and munching popcorn for a couple of hours. I happen to like Jim Carrey, and it was kinda cool to see an animated character voiced by Keanu Reeves riding a motorcycle (Keanu's into motorcycles in a big way). So I didn't have a bad time by any means. I just wouldn't be the person I'd send someone to for a positive review of the movie as a movie.
I rode MY motorcycle to and from the theater to save room in the family car, getting in half an hour or 45 minutes of the after-dark riding I need more practice at, which was also fun.
