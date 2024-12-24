Tuesday, December 24, 2024

NFL Week 16 Results

My Week 16 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:

  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New York Giants
  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Miami Dolphins beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers beat New Orleans Saints
Eleven right, five wrong. For the season, I am at 160 right, 80 wrong, and  in the 88.4th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
