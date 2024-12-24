NFL Week 16 Results

My Week 16 picks, green for correct ones, red for incorrect ones:
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons beat New York Giants
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Rams beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers beat New Orleans Saints
Eleven right, five wrong. For the season, I am at 160 right, 80 wrong, and in the 88.4th percentile among players of in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
