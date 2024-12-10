Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Interesting Idea For My Next Travel Computer Rig

I've used and enjoyed Raspberry Pi  computers in the past. I moved to "mini PCs" with x86  instead of ARM CPUs for use as "daily driver" work machines some time back, and now rock 16Gb of RAM instead of the (so far) maximum 8Gb available in a Pi.

BUT!

I can make do with ARM and 8Gb. I've done it.

The new $120 (with power supply, etc. -- the machine alone is $90) Raspberry Pi 500 is a "computer in a keyboard" rig.

It runs a 2.4GHz quad-core ARM CPU on 8Gb of RAM. Storage is just a microSD card (a 32Gb card is included in the kit). It's got three USB ports, Ethernet, and two micro-HDMI ports.

Between the machine, two tiny HDMI projectors (to use hotel room walls as monitors), and cables to connect the projectors to the machine, I'm guesstimating somewhat less than $250.

Pros: More compact than carrying a laptop and external keyboard, and powerful enough to do my regular work on, albeit a little more slowly. With projectors, my "monitor" size is adjustable instead of being stuck with a small laptop screen.

Cons: No way to use it in airports or planes (but I don't do much of that anyway and am getting better about doing most of that on my phone). Also, the problem with "keyboard in a computer" is that if the keyboard goes the computer does too, absent significant improvisational rigging.

The pros and cons are both significant, so I won't be making any hasty decisions, especially with no big near-term travel planned anyway.
