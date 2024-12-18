Perhaps The Best Line I've Ever Read In A Movie Review

There is nothing normal about Bob Dylan; how could you possibly make a normal movie about him? He is so unknowable that he has been mistaken for a vagrant by four generations in a row now.
I've been trying to decide whether to go watch A Complete Unknown on the big screen, or wait for it to stream.
I'm among those who felt some trepidation when I found about that movie, and that it would star, as Leitch puts it, "Timothée Chalamet, the elfish man in all those perfume ads in the corner of your browser windows." I've frankly found Chalamet the least impressive major cast member in the Denis Villeneuve Dune movies, and those perfume commercials do kinda weird me out.
But on the basis of trailers, and him doing his own singing, I'm expecting to like it. It will probably have to wait for streaming, just because there's a family outing tomorrow night for a film I don't care much about, but, you know, family outing.
