NFL Week 16 Picks

NFL Week 16 starts tomorrow evening with the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Denver Broncos in a divisional matchup (the Kansas City Chiefs, at 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the AFC West, have clinched first place for the division; the Broncos are at 9-5 and the Chargers at 8-6 overall, but are each 2-2 in the division.) Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*'
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons beat New York Giants
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Rams beat New York Jets
- Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins beat San Francisco 49ers*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers beat New Orleans Saints
