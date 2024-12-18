Wednesday, December 18, 2024

NFL Week 16 Picks

NFL Week 16 starts tomorrow evening with the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Denver Broncos in a divisional matchup (the Kansas City Chiefs, at 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the AFC West, have clinched first place for the division; the Broncos are at 9-5 and the Chargers at 8-6 overall, but are each 2-2 in the division.) Here are my picks, as entered in ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game. "Upset" picks -- that is, picks where I'm in the minority as to who will win -- have asterisks next to them. Any changes to my initial picks will be made before kickoff and will be noted below.

  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston Texans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens*'
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat Cleveland Browns
  • Atlanta Falcons beat New York Giants
  • Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders beat Philadelphia Eagles*
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Miami Dolphins beat San Francisco 49ers*
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers beat New Orleans Saints

