Monday, August 04, 2025

The NFL Season Approaches

This year's NFL season kicks off on Friday, September 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers. OK, technically it starts the night before when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles face off, but the first game that matters is always the first Chiefs game.

I don't know if I'd call myself excited about football this year, but unless something changes I'm planning to once again play the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em Game, post my picks here, (and then follow up with how well or badly I did) and invite you to play along if you'd like.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)