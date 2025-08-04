The NFL Season Approaches

This year's NFL season kicks off on Friday, September 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs
play the Los Angeles Chargers
. OK, technically
it starts the night before when the Dallas Cowboys
and the Philadelphia Eagles
face off, but the first game that matters
is always the first Chiefs game.
I don't know if I'd call myself excited about football this year, but unless something changes I'm planning to once again play the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em Game
, post my picks here, (and then follow up with how well or badly I did) and invite you to play along if you'd like
.
