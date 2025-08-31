Then Why Did They Take Her There?

Stephen Pollard at The Telegraph:
The idea that her presence in a war zone might not have been welcomed by the Israelis doesn’t seem to have occurred to [Greta Thunberg].
Thing is, she wasn't in a war zone until Israeli pirates boarded the boat she was on in international waters, abducted her, and took her into said war zone ... for the sole purpose of preemptively stopping her from possibly giving not much food to people the Israeli regime is trying to starve to death.
Was the whole thing, as Pollard claims, a "publicity stunt?" Yes. That's what Thunberg does, and yes, it can be annoying.
But the Israeli regime fully cooperated in the "publicity stunt" by committing the crime of piracy on the high seas in order to stop some people from even very slightly alleviating the effects of a bigger war crime they were, and are, committing elsewhere.
Why does the Israeli regime want to publicize the latter crime so badly that it's willing to commit the former crime and draw even more attention to it? If they'd ignored the boat, a few people would have received a little food, and the people who delivered it would have received a good deal less publicity.
