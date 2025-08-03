For Once, the US Snail Isn't The Problem

I'm not unhappy with EyeBuyDirect, btw. I and my household have been buying glasses from them for years and haven't had any real complaints with the product, the price, or the delivery time. I just happened to get served an ad with a pair of frames I found interesting from Zeelool, the price was right, I recently accidentally stomped on one of my current pairs while working on the damn motorcycle, and I didn't find anything similar on EyeBuyDirect, so why not give them a try?
I didn't notice -- or perhaps it wasn't mentioned -- that the glasses are put together (lenses ground and set in frames, etc.), in China. I don't have a problem with that, and from order time to the glasses arriving in Anchorage, Alaska, clearing customs, and moving into the US end of the supply chain was less than 48 hours.
Since leaving Anchorage and making their way to Kentucky and then New Jersey in another 24 hours or so, the glasses have been sitting in New Jersey -- "Shipping Label Created, USPS Awaiting Item" -- for five days, with an estimated delivery 11 days from now.
If that arrival date is correct, these guys make Temu look like NASCAR. So unless the glasses are just insanely great, I doubt I'll be ordering from them again.
No comments:
Post a Comment