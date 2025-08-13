No, It's Not A Sign of Dementia

The thing that has some opinionators pointing and yelling "dementia" is the reference to "Leningrad," which St. Petersburg hasn't been called since 1991.
It was Leningrad when Trump was born.
It was Leningrad when (if) Trump was exposed to geography classes in school.
It was Leningrad when Trump opened the Trump Taj Mahal casino in 1990.
He had 45 years -- including his mentally formative years -- to get used to "Leningrad." A random incident of calling it, in passing, what he was used to calling it for that long doesn't seem like a dementia symptom -- my understanding is that dementia usually hits short-term memory.
There are quite a few recent incidents in which his short-term memory has seemed sub-par (forgetting Kristi Noem's name at a press conference, saying twice that he's going to Russia this week when he's actually going to Alaska, etc.), but this isn't one of them.
