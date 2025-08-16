Saturday, August 16, 2025

Almost Exactly at Midnight ...

... the Lifan KP Mini 150 (and I) finished a 250-mile or so day:

  • Gainesville to Ormond Beach via Palatka and Barberville (because I took a wrong turn);
  • Ormond Beach to Ocala;
  • Two hours sitting at a pizzeria in Ocala waiting for a pretty severe thunderstorm to settle down to light rain instead of heavy rain and capricious gusts of wind;
  • Ocala to home via Micanopy.
At the Ormond Beach end of the trip, I spent a few hours helping my friends who just moved there assemble the last of the not-yet-assembled furniture, etc.

The bike did great, within its performance limits (I'll be glad to have that new front sprocket in for a higher top speed / cruising speed). Not the most comfortable ride for that kind of distance, but I didn't expect it to be.
