Gavin Newsom For President? No Thanks.

He obviously wants the job.
He's clearly been campaigning for the job since, at the latest, early in the Biden regime days.
He ranks very high on my list of "people I really don't want to ever be president."
The most obvious reason for that as far as his record goes would probably be his authoritarian COVID idiocy (and hypocrisy), but his general "trowel some more GUMMINT CONTROL on that there problem, that should fix it" approach to pretty much every issue (real or manufactured) is just as terrible, if not always as immediately and obviously damaging.
Fortunately, I don't think we have to worry about him getting to the White House.
Only one former governor of California has ever been elected president.
Ronald Reagan was a well-known and well-liked movie star with a congenial demeanor.
Gavin Newsom is Kamala Harris in a Brooks Brothers suit (when he's slumming for votes -- otherwise, I hear, he tends toward much more expensive brands like Ermenegildo Zegna). The only thing he's ever shown himself to be very good at is climbing up the Democratic Party ladder -- after getting lifted onto the first rung, like Harris, by Willie Brown -- and winning non-competitive general elections in Democrat-heavy jurisdictions.
The 2028 presidential election (and probably the Democratic primaries) will be competitive. Democrat-heavy jurisdictions won't be enough to win in November, and in the primaries, well, Democrat-heavy jurisdictions is not precisely the same thing as California Democrat-heavy jurisdictions. There's a reason Harris dropped out in 2020: Democrats in e.g. Iowa and South Carolina didn't like her very much. They probably won't like Newsom very much either.
Gavin Newsom is no Ronald Reagan. Unless the DNC rigs the primaries for him, he won't be the Democratic nominee. And if he's the Democratic nominee, he'll almost certainly lose, even given the potential Republican field, which so far looks pretty sad.
So I'm glad about that, anyway.
