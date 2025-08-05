Them Ol' Site Down And Web Hosting Blues

Later this morning, Rational Review News Digest began returning a 503 error, which it's still doing.
Namecheap's cPanel utility for administering hosted web sites isn't down, but it's loading weirdly and not loading images.
After looking at server status and seeing that one server function was down and another "unknown" but reporting errors, I opened a chat with Namecheap support.
The first response was to point me to all kind of things I could do to fix my site, even though the problem wasn't with the site. When I replied that the problem was with the server and that fixing it was their job, I was transferred to another person who tried a couple of things (e.g. changing the PHP version), then once again referred me to a bunch of things I could do to fix my site.
I did go do those things (re-naming the plug-in and theme folders on the supposition that a plug-in or theme had suddenly become incompatible, etc.).
Of course, those things didn't work, because the problem is at Namecheap's server, not at my site.
Unsatisfactory.
Naturally, this happened only a couple of months after I renewed my hosting with them for another two years. But I won't be forgetting it.
Prediction: Some time later today, Namecheap will post another status update about how they fixed a problem with 503 errors on hosted sites.
Screenshot from my server status:
AI (Kimi K2 Fast) answer to the question "can fluent-bit cause a 503 error?"
Yes -- fluent-bit (the lightweight log-forwarder that often runs as a sidecar) can indirectly cause your application to return HTTP 503. It does this by consuming enough CPU, memory, or disk such that your main container can no longer process requests and the load-balancer (or your app itself) returns 503 Service Unavailable.And yes, I did report that server problem to Namecheap when I reported the site malfunction.
