I Haven't Followed Closely Enough To Know If He Did A Poor Job ...

Before he was the US regime's 51st commissioner of internal revenue -- a job president Donald Trump appointed him to in June and removed him from today -- and before he was a six-term congressman from Missouri, he was a talk radio host in Springfield, Missouri. I appeared on a show he did with Bonnie Bell on KTWO several times in the 1990s.
Along with removing him from the IRS job, Trump is nominating him as US ambassador to Iceland.
I don't know if that's a plum job or a punishment assignment. Back in the 19th century, Russia was the ambassadorship you got appointed to if you were too important to just fire but too much of a political threat to be left at loose ends in the United States. That's where Abraham Lincoln sent former Pennsylvania Senator (and his opponent for the GOP's 1860 presidential nomination) Simon Cameron after firing him as Secretary of War.
But from what I hear, Iceland is actually a pretty fun place. I hope Billy enjoys his time there.
No comments:
Post a Comment