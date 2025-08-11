Easy Cosmetic Improvement to the Lifan KP Mini

When I bought it, the Lifan KP Mini looked sort of, but not exactly, like this:
It didn't have the little "Lifan" decal on the right rear, but it had additional stickers on the side of the tank that were white and seemed to resemble three iterations of the number "7" for some reason.
I had planned to just remove those ugly "7s," but really it just looked too "busy" in general, so I ended up removing almost all of the yellow decal work.
All that's left is a yellow square on top of the rear light set. The yellow below the seat isn't a decal, it's the color of the plastic. At some point, I may see how expensive it would be to get replacement fairings in plain black. And when it's time to put new tires on, I may replace the wheels as well, in gold to match the forks versus the current black with yellow striping. Or not.
In fact, some of the fairings -- the decorative rather than functional ones -- may just go completely. The fairings around the gas tank contain the integrated turn signals; I may go bare tank and get some "retro" turn signals to match, along with a round metal-can front headlight and a flatter "cafe cruser-ish" seat. And I may get some kind of custom decal stuff for the side of the tank, whether it's bare or I keep the fairings. We'll see. All that stuff costs money, and I'm spending money on bike function, not bike appearance, for the moment.
It may make the trip to Ormond Beach and back this weekend. If not, I'll still try to do a 100-mile round trip of some kind. While it's technically "broken in," I probably won't put more than 100 miles or so on it in a single day for a while. Maybe after its thousand-mile oil change (it's at about 350 right now).
No comments:
Post a Comment