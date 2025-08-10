Slow Bike Proceedings

Got the new chain installed.
As for the sprocket, nope.
There's a particular brand/part number sprocket that I know is the right one, but its delivery date from Amazon was "by January 2026."
So I searched by characteristics (pitch and spline) and ordered one I hoped was correct.
It wasn't.
That kind of sucks since the reason I was doing sprocket and chain at the same time was that it's all mostly the same work in terms of what has to be removed and put back on.
I think I'm going to step back from working on modifications for at least a couple of weeks and just ride the bike. Maybe over Labor Day weekend I'll get the sprocket done on Friday, take it out to see how much it improved top speed and gear length, then do the new carb/air on Saturday and get things tuned (my mechanic friend has a rig, and my exhaust has a port, for measuring the fuel/air mixture exactly and dialing it in just right). At which point I'll hopefully top out at 70mph-plus with an RPM crusiing "sweet spot" at 55-60mph. Right now the bike purrs along most efficiently at 48-50mph, and will hit 62mph.
Update: Found one that specifically advertises itself as being for my bike. A little pricy ($10 plus $14.00 shipping!), but I'd rather pay a little more and 1) actually get 2) the right sprocket than take any more chances on hoping that listed specs are correct on sprockets not claiming to be for the exact model.
