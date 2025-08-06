Behind on the Bike Tasks

- Get it to the 300-mile mark (the effective "it's broken in" point);
- Change the oil (I started with regular Lucas motorcycle oil and changed that at 100 miles; at 300 I'll switch to synthetic);
- Replace the stock front 15-tooth sprocket with a 16-tooth sprocked for higher top speed, lower RPMs at top speed, and a longer first gear so that it's not whining to be up-shifted into second at 12 miles per hour;
- Replace the stock chain.
I basically missed two days of putting miles on the bike -- I didn't feel well for a couple of days and a web site went down yesterday, messing up my work schedule.
I took it out today and put about 30 miles on it but headed toward home when it started acting stormy (not much rain but a lot of wind). It's at 265 miles. I hope to get out later this evening if the storms pass, get it to 300, and do the oil/gear/chain work tomorrow.
On the ride out -- to Newberry, Florida, then home by another rout -- it performed well. I didn't push it too hard, but I took it to 60 mph once or twice. I mostly cruised it at 50 miles per hour, which feels like its engine's happy place with this particular sprocket set-up. That's 5-7 miles per hour faster than the Italica Bulldog 150's sweet spot. With the sprocket change and later the new carb, I expect to move that nice cruising speed up past 60 miles per hour and top speed to, hopefully, 70+.
