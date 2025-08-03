Still Trying To Solve The "Floppy Bar-End Mirror" Problem

I didn't move the new mirrors over from the Bulldog (which I'll be putting up for sale soon) because they have the same problem.
I've got a couple of ideas for making the mirrors "stiffer" without just supergluing them into one position and will be trying those ideas out.
I've also got a pair of Kemimoto mirrors that look like they're designed to be more wind-resistant on my Amazon Wish List. If my ideas for getting the current ones in acceptable shape don't work out, I'll eventually buy them myself.
I was hoping to get the 16-tooth sprocket and new chain on the bike today, but my mechanic friend is on vacation. I have permission to use his garage, but someone else will be using it as well, and I may avoid that situation -- if any tools go missing, I wouldn't want to be a suspect. I'm also still waiting for delivery of some thread locker so I don't have to use his up, and would plan on addressing several bolts while I was working on the sprocket/chain thing. The extent of my motorcycle stuff today will probably just be putting miles on the thing (and maybe changing the oil if I get it to the 300 mark -- it's at about 225 now).
No comments:
Post a Comment