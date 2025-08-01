Friday, August 01, 2025

This morning, I wrapped the pipe for my Kronik Racing "Big Gun" exhaust (not an affiliate link), then did the install. Amazingly easy even for someone as non-mechanically inclined as me.

Sounds great (my phone's mic doesn't do it justice). I haven't put in the bigger carburetor or performance air filter yet, nor have I installed the 16-tooth sprocket (and nicer chain I bought since I might as well do that at the same time), but when I took it out in the neighborhood to start letting the wrap burn on (it smokes at first, wanted to get that out of the way), I hit 61 miles per hour, up from my previous top speed of 58 miles per hour (with the engine not fully broken in yet).

It's a "slip-on" muffler. If I want to replace it for any reason it's a matter of loosening one bolt and pulling a spring off, the sticking the new muffler on the pipe and putting the bolt back in and the spring back on.



