Probably the Coolest Thing to Come out of the Alaska Summit ...

[O]ne of the stranger stories to surface from the event was that of an Anchorage-area man who was given — on camera — a new motorcycle by Russian officials, who explained the bike was a “personal gift” from Putin.
The bike is a Ural. It's an interesting motorcycle. I saw one for sale used when I was motorcycle-shopping. If it hadn't been out of my price range I might have bought it. But that would probably have been a mistake. It's difficult (some say impossible) to ride without its attached sidecar, for obvious reasons spare/replacement parts are hard to come by, and it seems to embody the inevitable failures of communism in many, many ways. Here's Ryan from FortNine to explain the bike:
All that said, Alaska seems like the kind of place where a rugged sidecar-equipped motorcycle would come in quite handy, so I'm happy for the guy.
