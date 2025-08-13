The New Sprocket Arrives Today ...

I've also got a new O2 sensor port plug arriving today. I noticed yesterday evening that the one which came with my after-market exhaust system had disappeared, so now there's a little hole in the exhaust pipe, which isn't good. I thought the plug that came with the system was a little sketchy. I just had a shallow groove for tightening, almost like those little lids on small electronic devices that you stick a coin in to tighten or loosen. The new plug takes a hex wrench and comes with a crush washer.
Other things arriving today are a can of chain lube and a yellow $5-ish "cargo net." The previous black "cargo net" is more $2-ish, already seems to be wanting to fray in places, and doesn't have very good hooks for attaching to the bike.
For the weekend trip, I'll probably run saddlebags. I don't like them as much as a rear top box, but I'm not sure there's any way to get mine to mount on the bike without finding a rear rack to replace the "passenger grab handle."
I'm considering an alternative rear top box that would be easier to attach securely. It wouldn't be as secure against theft of contents, but I normally don't park the bike overnight in strange places and wander away, nor would I keep e.g. gold bars in it.
The possible alternative (I noticed someone on a YouTube channel using it on this very bike, after I noticed it existed) is a collapsible "milk crate" kind of thing. Since it's latticed on five of its six sides (on the top, I'd use the aforementioned cargo net), there are all kinds of ways to bolt, tie, or bungee it to the back of the bike. It might even be unobtrusive enough when collapsed to just keep on there all the time. I've put it on my Amazon Wish List in case anyone wants me to have it before I get around to buying it myself (if Bitcoin will ever quit messing around and take a run at $130k, it's on my prospective "buy an Amazon gift card" shopping list, along with a new helmet that has built-in Bluetooth).
