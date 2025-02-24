Yeah, I'm in a Blogging Slump

I'm a little busy on the medical front (CT scan and finally getting my Mounjaro last week, follow-up with pulmonary doctor tomorrow, no obvious bad news).
I've got a lawn mower on the way after mostly using a weed eater last season (this one is a corded electric 19" push mower), since it's about to be that time.
I'm on a bit of a TV binge (The Sopranos with Tamara -- I've seen it before, but it took me until now to get her into it, and we're just now starting the final season; I'm also finally watching an episode or two a day of Castle, because I've always liked Nathan Fillion and had never gotten around to it before).
On the writing front ... meh. I think it's because I came across a notepad the other day with some old story ideas I'd completely forgotten about. Still not ready to take a run at those, but it flipped the writing switch in my brain to fiction mode.
Anyway, I'm not too far off my goal (650 posts for the year) pace, so I'm not worried. But I also figured you should see something beyond Wordle hints if you happened to drop by.
Ooh, I also notice that I completely spaced on putting up a monthly AMA thread. I'm not going to try to go back and pick that up at this late date, but I will make sure I have one up for March 1.
No comments:
Post a Comment