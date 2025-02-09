Pre-Super-Bowl Motorcycle Fun

I already like them. They're at least as helpful as the old Mouseketeer-hat-type mirrors when it comes to checking out what's behind me. I think they're safer, too -- I don't have an acre of mirror sticking up above my handlebars in the center of my field of vision. And while trying to make a mini moto bike look mean is probably a losing game, I think the appearance is improved. Here's an older photo (with only one mirror visible, before I took the useless windscreen off, and when I was still using a handlebar cover):
I also got some video while out testing the new mirror setup. This time in color, with the $8 camera mounted on a cheap chest harness. I'm still thinking some kind of helmet mount make for more interesting video. Especially if I can run my in-helmet mic to it and narrate or whatever.
