Cheap Camera Road Test

Since it has a built-in mic -- no Bluetooth, no mic jack -- any audio other than bike/road noise would have to be overdubbed.
I'm still thinking about a helmet-mounted camera with a mic jack so that I can just plug in the mic already in my helmet (it connects to my Bluetooth headset). This one just clips on to a jacket or whatever.
I'd like to be able to share ride videos in color and with in-the-moment commentary.
Anyway, here's a minute or so from my short ride today. I don't think eight bucks is gonna get me what I'm trying for. But enjoy anyway.
