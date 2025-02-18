Update On Those Bar End Mirrors

BUT!
On that 80-mile round-trip weekend ride, they definitely loosened up. Not the part that inserts into the bars, the part that lets you adjust the mirrors. I noticed this just as I was finishing the outward leg of the ride. On the way home, they were kind of useless. At any given point, either I had just adjusted them at a stop light or whatever, or I couldn't see behind me.
You get what you pay for, I guess. These were a generic $10 Temu buy.
The obvious first step is to go over the mirrors and get everything nice and snug, using Loctite to keep things from loosening up.
The second step, if that doesn't work out, is to buy new, better mirrors from a reputable brand.
I've put a set of well-reviewed KemiMoto mirrors on my Amazon Wish List if anyone wants to help out with that (I'll probably eventually buy them myself anyway, since the el cheapos will likely develop additional defects as they go, but I've got about $300 in medical costs pending so I'm watching my cash at the moment when it comes to things that can likely wait).
In other motorcycle news, GregL gave me an older GoPro camera he no longer uses during our visit. I'll be figuring out how to use it, then mounting it on the bike or on my helmet, soon. Hopefully I can produce better ride videos with it!
