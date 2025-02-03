Monday, February 03, 2025

Least Surprising News Item of the Day

Elon Musk, November 2024: "[A]ll actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency."

Elon Musk, February 2025: "With regard to leakers: if in doubt, they are out"
