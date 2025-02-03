Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Monday, February 03, 2025
Least Surprising News Item of the Day
Elon Musk, November 2024:
"[A]ll actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency."
Elon Musk, February 2025:
"With regard to leakers: if in doubt, they are out"
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
8:14 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment