I'm Doubtful, But Willing To Consider The Possibility ...

Reader Thane Eichenauer's suggestion that I might write there inspired me to do a Garrison Center column on the subject.
In other news (not worth a separate post), my new electric tire inflator arrived from Amazon yesterday (one I got from Temu didn't work out -- it leaked unless I forcefully held the hose against the body of the compressor, and when I did that it didn't work very well and burned my hand), so the Bulldog 150's tires are at their recommended 29 (front) and 31 (rear) PSI and it's stored in the bike's handy compartment. I've got thread locker arriving Saturday to see if I can fix the handlebar end mirror problem (as soon as I start riding, the mirrors move out of position) or if I'll have to go ahead and move some nicer KemiMoto mirrors from my Amazon Wish List to my cart. I'd been meaning to buy some Goo Gone to get one last stubborn dealer sticker off the bike, but finally bothered to look online today and found out that white vinegar does a good job. So now the bike is clean of all unwanted decorations.
