Trip Report

I was expecting to leave at noon or after, because there was rain in the forecast for Friday morning ... but I ended up leaving at 11 am because the forecast changed and everything looked bright and sunny. That, and light traffic, allowed me to take my time -- mostly keeping the Italica Bulldog at a 45-50mph speed instead of straining its engine by running at top speed (55-60mph) much of the way -- and stop for a fast food lunch in High Springs. There clearly had been rain in High Springs (some road puddles, and some residual rain on the outdoor picnic table where I ate my lunch), but the roads were mostly dry, including the final stretch of country highway/country road.
My earlier arrival gave us plenty of time to mess around with virtual reality gadgets (I had never used a MetaQuest head set before, and it's quite cool), do a little shooting, and just talk.
On Saturday, we hiked a segment of the Florida National Scenic Trail, starting at the Olustee Battlefield (where the annual battle re-enactment was about to begin -- we visited several vendor tents before heading out) and heading west. The hike was supposed to be 6-7 miles, but was somewhat longer as we lost the trail at one point and had to do a bit of walking around / asking around to find it again. As one of my friends once told me, if you didn't get lost, you weren't actually hiking.
The hike was quite fun, although the terrain wasn't wildly different from what I'm used to in this part of Florida and although we didn't have any cool wildlife sightings (bears, gators, etc.). It was also quite tiring.
[Addendum, 1:10pm -- Here's a photo Greg took of me on the trail]
I would have considered staying at GregL's a second night, but there were two big negatives to the idea:
- The forecast for Sunday (today) includes high winds and rain. Rain doesn't bother me too much, but riding a light motorcycle with a wide saddlebag load at highway speeds in high winds just seems like a bad idea if it can be avoided; and
- By the time we finished the hike I was terribly sore and knew that when I woke up the next morning I would be terribly stiff. It seemed like a better idea to ride through the initial soreness than to add subsequent stiffness as well.
So, I climbed back on the Bulldog at 5:30pm or so and rode home as it was getting dark. Once again, the motorcycle did what I asked of it without complaint, including operating at a higher average speed since I wanted to get home ASAP, and to have as little of the ride as possible take place in darkness.
Thanks to GregL for a great time!
A second motorcycle note:
The first time I rode out to GregL's house was on my little 50cc scooter. His house "is on a dirt road," which in north Florida translates to "is on a road that's pure sand with the occasional short grass sprouting out of it." My only "wipeout" on the 50cc occurred on that road when I came to a stop, put a foot down, and just fell right over when my foot sank about six inches into the sand and I lost my balance.
I did not fall over or otherwise "wipe out" on the Bulldog. I don't know if that's because I was forewarned, or because I've become a better rider, or because the dryness/wetness of the sand was different, or what. The road actually seemed more dangerous the second time -- I had traction problems more than once and the ruts were deeper -- but it all worked out.
Every time I think I'm getting bored with the Bulldog and should just go ahead and find a bigger bike, the Bulldog impresses me. On anything other than freeway, I'm able to keep up with traffic for the most part, and even pushing it to 8,000-8,500 RPM (55-60mph) for extended periods hasn't yet resulted in any kind of engine failure. I've put 1,200+ miles on it so far, and probably at least 400 miles of that have been at top speed.
The Internet tells me that the average lifespan of a 150cc GY6 engine is about 10,000 miles. My opinion is that a lot of that short lifespan is down to riders not keeping up with maintenance. A lot of them are college students, and I suspect a lot of those college students run their engines without an oil change until the bike just stops running, or until they graduate and hand the bike off to some unsuspecting next rider.
I'm not sure this bike will have 10k miles on it by the time I move on to a larger bike, but I suspect that its engine will be good for a lot more mileage than that because I won't be skipping oil changes, etc.
