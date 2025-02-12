Well, It Took About A Year ...

I previously used Ozempic, and it did quite a good job of holding my blood glucose levels down (and taking off weight). Then the price went up big-time -- presumably some discount program ended -- and since I wasn't going to pay the higher price, she decided to try Mounjaro (a similar GLP yada yada yada).
She wrote the prescription for my usual pharmacy.
Nope. My insurer would only fill it at a different pharmacy.
Then that pharmacy couldn't fill it without a "prior authorization" from the insurer.
Which didn't arrive until now, the third round of asking for it (mea culpa, I would submit the this, that, and the other then wait quite a while for a reply).
The LPN at my doctor's office finally opened a can of whoop-ass on the insurer, I guess. She said she was going to look into it, and a few days later the authorization arrived. My first box should be available tomorrow or Friday.
Just talked with the pharmacy. I have a $125 deductible, after which I should get the stuff for $25 per refill.
Until the end of 2025, at which point I guess it will go up again.
Or maybe not. I suspect that the various semaglutides, etc. are close to coming way down in price. Not sure when generics will be available, but the market for them for weight loss is getting big enough that we should start seeing price competition even between brands with shiny new patents soon.
