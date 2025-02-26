I Shall Be ... Er, Was ... Released (And A New Conspiracy Theory)

After two years, multiple lung function tests, multiple chest CTs, etc., I attended what will hopefully be my final pulmonologist appointment yesterday. Everything with my lungs seems to be moving in the right direction, so it's "your primary care physician will refer you to us again if anything goes south."
Also, it occurs to me that the medical emphasis on the virtues of walking is a conspiracy. These people have to walk around those huge hospitals all day and so they want everyone else to be walking all the time too. Also, they're probably getting big-time kick-backs from the makers of fitness tracking devices.
The above came to me after I accidentally parked at the wrong end of the hospital, went to the wrong part of the hospital, had to walk to the far end of the hospital (plus two blocks to a separate building), and then had to walk all the way back to my original parking spot.
