I Wanted It As Soon As I Read The Name

I think I'd prefer the "Mysterious Gold (with Dark Knight Glossy Rim)" trim, but all four options look good in different ways.
The listed top speed is only 90mph, but I could live with that.
I wouldn't have to worry about getting Tamara on it -- unless I got some kind of aftermarket pillion seat, no room.
It's a $6,400 bike, so out of my price range until and unless some start showing up on the used market.
They make some other nice cruiser models too ... the Rock 300 is presumably cheaper, still hits 80mph, and does accommodate a passenger.
But I just love that name.
