Not My Preferred Style of Motorcycle ...

This one is my preferred style of motorcycle, it's also cheap, and it seems to have a top speed of 100-ish, which is plenty. On the other hand, it's been listed for some time, even with OBO on the listing. So I suspect there may be problems with it.
And, of course, I am not actually in the market for a new bike at the moment. I'm still enjoying the Bulldog 150, plan to see if it can be modded/tuned for lower RPMs at speed and maybe a little higher top speed, and don't see moving along from it until at least 2026.
But I do like to look.
I'm planning an outing (100 miles or so round trip) for this weekend, and will probably start messing with saddle bags, checking oil and tire pressure, etc. today. Got a medical appointment tomorrow morning at the same time Tamara has one elsewhere, so I will be getting a nice early morning / foggy morning ride in.
