Pretty Much Loaded ...

I'm guessing a total of 15-20 pounds of computer gear, hiking gear, and clothing/toiletries, etc. for an overnight stay.
According to Google Maps (and my experience), it's only about 35 miles there, but I'm budgeting two hours for the following reasons:
- I'm assuming that the additional weight and the effects of the saddle bags on aerodynamics will reduce my potential top speed. I'm hoping to average 35mph, 50ish on the highway, 25-30 once I am navigating side roads.
- Part of the day, the wind is only supposed to be 5 mph, but it's supposed to be rainy. A different part of the day, it's not supposed to rain but the wind is supposed to be 10 miles per hour. I'm risking the higher wind rather than the more likely rain, but either way I'll be exercising additional care.
- I'll be making at least one stop (to top off the gas tank before I leave the highway and get into the countryside on my way), maybe more (lunch or a snack or whatever).
I did my best to make sure the weight is balanced, and ran the bike out for a short spin to make sure it didn't fall over on the nearest curve. No obvious problems, but if necessary I can always pull that little backpack off of the rack and just wear it.
