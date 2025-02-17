Monday, February 17, 2025

Interesting Piece, Interesting Discussion

In theory, one of my purposes with this blog is to mention/link to/promote cool stuff I come across instead of just posting Wordle hints and yammering about motorcycles. In particular, I've been meaning to mention/link to/promote Underthrow and the work of Max Borders more often.

So, here's an interesting article at Underthrow, by Max Borders, with what I hope is an interesting discussion in comments (as something of a pedantic proceduralist myself, I found it interesting anyway).
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)