Interesting Piece, Interesting Discussion

In theory, one of my purposes with this blog is to mention/link to/promote cool stuff I come across instead of just posting Wordle hints and yammering about motorcycles. In particular, I've been meaning to mention/link to/promote Underthrow
and the work of Max Borders
more often.
So, here's an interesting article
at Underthrow
, by Max Borders
, with what I hope is an interesting discussion in comments (as something of a pedantic proceduralist myself, I
found it interesting anyway).
