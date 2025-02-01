A Book Recommendation, Totally Not Self-Serving Or Anything

The book: Samuel Edward Konkin III Revolutionary Friend, by Wendy McElroy (not an affiliate link).
Why I've been remiss in mentioning it here: I like to actually finish reading a book before I recommend it, and I haven't had time to meaningfully dig in to this one, especially with the recent illness (when I've got a cold or flu, I tend to keep my reading to light stuff like mystery fare).
Why I decided to suddenly mention and recommend it here:
- It's by Wendy McElroy, so I can confidently predict that it will be well-written;
- It's about SEK3 and the wild libertarian milieu he lived and worked in, so I'm absolutely sure it will be interesting; and
- While Wendy, a long-time friend, had asked me if it was OK to quote an email exchange we had on a particular topic, I didn't know until today (when reader GregL mentioned it to me) that the quoting is extensive, pretty much the whole conversation. I had figured I was just good for a pithy line or two.
I can't even describe how personally flattering it is to be written about by Wendy McElroy in a way that literally puts my opinions alongside those of both SEK3 and Murray Rothbard and takes those opinions seriously.
It's kind of like being a local Catholic parish priest and learning that the pope put out an encyclical discussing my thoughts along with those of Thomas Aquinas and Ignatius of Loyola.
So really, how could I not recommend it? The 15% or so that I made it through before getting sick is great, I know that McElroy delivers, and I even get to be part of the whole thing!
No comments:
Post a Comment