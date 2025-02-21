Note to @Netflix: "Raising." The Word You're Looking For Is "Raising."

Email screenshot:
Do you think using the word "updating" instead of the word "raising" makes it more likely that that your customers will continue their subscriptions rather than cancel them over the price hike?
It probably makes them just a little less likely to hang with you, because you're basically saying you hope they're stupid enough to not notice that what you're saying is "we're charging you more."
(No, I'm not complaining about the price increase. My previous account was the non-HD single screen plan which, IIRC, cost me $8.99. Then you introduced the ad-supported tier for $6.99, which is where I am now. So the price increase -- not "update" -- still has me paying less than before and I don't mind the ads.)
