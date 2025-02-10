Estimating Volume Is Not One Of My Strong Suits

A lot.
And they're expensive. Especially from out.
So I usually make them at home. That's expensive too these days, but a lot cheaper than restaurant-bought, and mine generally come out OK.
However, the last few years I've made them using an oven or air fryer method, and I really prefer deep frying in oil.
Last week, I found a 1.5 liter deep fryer on sale for about $14 at Walmart. The cost of the fryer, and a 48-ounce jug of oil, and a four-pound bag of frozen wings, and a big jar of wing sauce, came to about $36.
That's less than a 32-piece order of buffalo wings from Domino's, and I'd have the fryer to use over and over again.
Fairly small fryer ... I figured I'd have to cook just eight wings or so at a time.
Nope. Three. Four if they were all the small part instead of the "drumette."
So, while I was doing other things around the house yesterday, pre-game, I cooked that four-pound bag, three or four wings at a time, and set them aside. Then, starting late during the pre-game show and later during commercial breaks, halftime, etc., I warmed them up five at a time in the microwave, tossed them in wing sauce, and had them as I watched.
I don't normally eat an entire four-pound bag of wings in one day, and didn't quite do so this time either. I had a little help. But I did wing out to the point of satiety. And in fairness, wings were the entirety of my food intake for the entire day other than my usual (lately) single small daily sweet.
Anyway, if you plan to go for substantial deep-frying, get something bigger than a 1.5 liter fryer. I suspect this one is meant for poor students who want to cook single servings of french fries in the dorm or whatever.
