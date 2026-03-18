Wi-Fi: The Problem Should Have Been Obvious

I guess you could call the problem "intermittent," but the intermittent part was when I just wasn't online. The rest of the time, it was just slower than it should have been, tended to drop out for a minute or so, etc.
I asked around the house. No, no one else was having new problems either with wifi or with Ethernet-cabled Internet (Tamara's laptop always seems to have problems getting a good wifi connection, and did at the old house and regardless of location in the house as well, but those problems hadn't worsened so far as she could tell). So it wasn't a problem with Starlink or with the router.
My next focus was on the wifi "extender" I bought to make sure I got strong signal out at the camper. Re-setting that didn't seem to help. Maybe the extender had just gone bad?
I also ran some tests with multiple computers to make sure it wasn't just a problem with my "daily driver" machine's wifi apparatus. Nope. It was universal, at least within the camper.
Then, a couple of days ago, I realized something ...
The problems started, I think, around the time that I flipped the insulating foam board I use to enhance climate control in the camper "shiny side out" to reflect head outward now that the weather is warming up (during what passes for winter here in north central Florida, I had it "shiny side in" to make it easer to keep the office warm). That outward-facing aluminum foil, one piece of which is pretty much directly between my computers and the extender, was probably acting as a radio wave reflector, reducing the signal strength reaching my desk.
Duh.
So I bought a cheap USB adapter with an antenna, which arrived yesterday afternoon, plugged it in, and voila, normal Internet again. I haven't noticed it falling below 60% signal strength since, and usually 70% or higher.
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