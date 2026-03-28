Applicable(?) Aphorisms #12

"Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle." (Stoicism, Attributed to Plato)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
Probably true, definitely good and useful ... when I keep it in mind and apply it, which isn't all the time.
If you perceive someone as causing you to have a bad time, it's probably the case that they're having a bad time. If you can cut them a little slack and treat them in a positive way, maybe they'll have a better time, and stop causing you and others to have a bad time.
But the natural reaction is to meet negativity with negativity. And I react naturally more often than I should. Maybe you do too.
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